Developmental Services for Armenia (DSA) Completes New Projects Benefiting Armenia’s Educational Sector

PASADENA — Developmental Services of Armenia (DSA) entering its 21st year of work in Armenia is pleased to announce their investments in Armenia’s educational sector over the last several months.

“Our board allocated more than $31,000 for new school projects in Armenia, and operational support for the Debi Arach Children’s Center in Gyumri,” said Flora Dunaians, President of DSA. “Investing in Armenia’s future by supporting these projects is very important and vital for the wellbeing and development of these children.”

DSA, through their recent partnership with The Paros Foundation, renovated six restrooms at School #154 in Yerevan’s Shengavit district and installed air conditioning in the school’s auditorium. Earlier this year, DSA funded the replacement of several computers in the school’s computer lab. The computer lab, which was established through the support of DSA, is named in memory of George Dunaians, DSA’s Founder. Several years ago, DSA also replaced the aging boiler in order to allow students to attend classes in a warm and safe environment.

The village of Ljashen, located just south of Lake Sevan, also benefited with the complete renovation of three classrooms this summer. The renovation included new flooring, paint, electrical and furniture for the classrooms. Previously, DSA assisted the Ljashen School with a central boiler. This vibrant school of more than 300 children even draws students from the city of Sevan because of the fact that it has a proper heating system for the winter.

“It was very fulfilling to see the excitement in the eyes of the staff and children as we progressed with the work in the classrooms this summer. “ Said Gigi Young, DSA Board Member, who was in Armenia overseeing projects this summer. “The kids in Armenia are brilliant and love their schools! The level of pride and enthusiasm and desire to learn is remarkable considering the current conditions of the schools. This inspired us to continue helping these children to get educated and maximize their potential.”

With continued assistance from DSA, the Debi Arach Children’s Center in Gyumri works to provide impoverished children the social, psychological and academic support they need to afford them a chance to break their family’s cycle of poverty. DSA sponsors the center’s food program, helping provide each child with a hot, nutritious meal each day.

George and Flora Dunaians and a team of committed board members and volunteers, who have worked tirelessly to implement humanitarian and educational projects throughout Armenia, founded Developmental Services for Armenia in Los Angeles in 1996. Since its inception, DSA has implemented projects throughout Armenia and Artsakh valued at more than $1,000,000. In 2015, DSA partnered with The Paros Foundation to continue its important work in Armenia. To support the work of DSA, please contact Flora Dunaians at florajane34@gmail.com or Gigi Dunaians Young at gbcaravan@gmail.com.