OTTAWA — In a resolution adopted on July 9, the Parliamentary Assembly of La Francophonie condemned Azerbaijan’s military invasion of Nagorno-Karabakh in September 2023, the ethnic cleansing of the Armenian population from the region, and the destruction of Armenian cultural and religious heritage. The Assembly also expressed its unwavering support for Armenia’s independence and sovereignty, according to the Chair of the National Assembly Standing Committee on European Integration, Arman Yeghoyan.

“Taking into account Azerbaijan’s attack on Nagorno-Karabakh on September 19, 2023, the forced displacement of more than 100,000 Armenians, and Azerbaijan’s ongoing violations of Armenia’s territorial integrity, the Parliamentary Assembly of La Francophonie calls for:

Respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Armenia within its borders;

Strong condemnation of the Azerbaijani military invasion and the attack of Azerbaijan on September 19, 2023, the ethnic cleansing of the Armenian population of Nagorno-Karabakh, and the destruction of Armenian cultural and religious heritage;

Unwavering support for Armenia’s independence and sovereignty;

Regulation of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan based on mutual recognition of territorial integrity, as well as the delimitation of borders according to the 1991 Alma-Ata Declaration. It also supports the unlocking of regional communication channels based on principles of sovereignty, national jurisdiction, equality, and reciprocity. In this context, it endorses the Armenian government’s “Crossroads of Peace” project.”

The La Francophonie resolution specifically stated.