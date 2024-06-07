BELMONT, MA — The National Association for Armenian Studies and Research (NAASR) will host a hybrid talk by Samson Avetian, “Securing Armenia’s Economic Outlook: The Role of a Strong Tech Sector,” on Thursday, June 20, 2024, at 7:00 pm Eastern / 4:00 pm Pacific.

Members of the community are invited to attend this program which is co-sponsored by First Armenian Church of Belmont, MA, and taking place under the aegis of the NAASR/Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation Lecture Series on Contemporary Armenian Issues. The event is being held in association with American University of Armenia’s Entrepreneurship and Product Innovation Center (AUA EPIC), Angel Investor Club of Armenia (AICA), ArmTech Boston, and eqwefy. A reception will follow the program.

The webinar will be accessible live on Zoom (registration required) and on NAASR’s YouTube Channel.

Samson Avetian will explore Armenia’s economic prospects and the critical role that technology, sciences, and innovation play to ensure security and sustainability. He will review the progress made, the current dynamics, and the outlook for the Armenian technology industry. The Armenian Tech Economy has recently witnessed remarkable growth driven by global technology companies including Microsoft, Nvidia, Synopsys as well as by innovative startups such as ServiceTitan, Picsart, Codesignal, and others.

Avetian, a graduate of Harvard Business School, Gothenburg School of Business, and Stockholm University, is the author of Armenia’s Economy: The Next 25 Years. He is the CEO of eqwefy, a university research-born initiative which has been supported by AUA and the ICMPD/European Union and the co-founder of Angel Investor Club of Armenia. Avetian also contributes to outlets such as Civilnet, EVN Report, How2B, Radio 106.5, Re:Arrange, Forbes Armenia, and Benzinga, among others. An invited professor at AUA since 2015, Avetian repatriated to Armenia in 2010.

For more information contact NAASR at [email protected].