YEREVAN —  Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a phone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday, during which they discussed bilateral relations between Armenia and France, as well as regional and international issues.

“I had a very good phone conversation with the Prime Minister of Armenia,” Macron wrote on his X (formerly Twitter) account, adding, “I expressed France’s solidarity in the face of attempts to destabilize Armenian democracy.”

The French President also reaffirmed his support for Prime Minister Pashinyan’s “courageous efforts to establish peace with Azerbaijan and normalize relations with Turkey.”

“Peace and open borders would represent a major step forward for the entire region and serve as an example beyond,” Macron emphasized.

According to a statement from the Armenian government, Prime Minister Pashinyan expressed his gratitude to President Macron for his personal contribution to strengthening bilateral relations.

The two leaders agreed to intensify cooperation in several areas, the government added.

 

