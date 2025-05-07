YEREVAN — Armenia pursues a balanced foreign policy and does not build relationships in one direction at the expense of others.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan assured this during a Q&A session between the government and parliament, addressing concerns that his May 9 visit to Moscow might damage relations with the West.

“We have adopted a balanced and balancing foreign policy. This policy does not involve building relationships in one direction at the expense of others. Moreover, under this policy, it has never been the case that we would not visit the Russian Federation or would not develop and deepen our relations with Russia. I don’t quite understand these kinds of comments,” Pashinyan stated.

The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of the upcoming event in the context of the victory in World War II. He also noted that these meetings address bilateral agenda issues as well.

When asked whether any bilateral or other meetings are planned during the visit, Pashinyan responded that it is not a formal summit, but there will be interactions. “But to what extent those interactions will be formalized, I’m not sure, because the schedule is very tight. We will be working under these tight conditions. But that there will be interactions, I believe, is obvious,” the Prime Minister said.