NEW YORK — Armenia has been elected to the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC ) for 2025-2027.

The candidacies of three countries – Armenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Azerbaijan – were presented for the two vacant seats allocated to the regional group of Eastern European countries in the Council elections.

As a result of a secret ballot, Armenia was elected a member of the Council, receiving 148 votes. it was necessary to secure two-thirds of the votes of the member states, i.e. 125 votes, to be elected.

Within the framework of its membership in the UN Economic and Social Council, Armenia will make efforts to fulfill its commitments and priorities, that is, the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, development of human capital, strengthening of the economic capacities of women and youth, promotion of the priorities of landlocked developing countries and middle-income countries, fight against climate change.

The Economic and Social Council, headquartered in New York, is one of the main bodies of the United Nations. It consists of 54 UN member states and deals with promoting the economic, social and environmental aspects of sustainable development.