YEREVAN — The OVIO telecommunications company has officially launched today the largest and most powerful Data Processing Center in Armenia with Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan attending the opening ceremony.

The Data Processing Center put into commercial operation will provide the main part of data management and cloud services in Armenia with its capacities.

Cloud services will play a key role in the company’s offers, providing scalable, secure and efficient solutions.

OVIO’s Data Center is built with high reliability standards of TIER III equipment and infrastructure, which implies provision of double data copy, power from two power supply substations, backup cooling system, uninterrupted operation of the data center during maintenance and upgrades and other advantages. This reliable infrastructure will ensure uninterrupted data access and 24/7 service for the customer.

“It is a great honor to announce the official launch of the largest data processing center in Armenia. The launch of this state-of-the-art facility is an important step in the technological development of our country and underlines our commitment to strengthen Armenia’s position in the global IT environment. I express my gratitude to our dedicated team, our partners and the Government of Armenia for their support. I can say that our Data Processing Center will act as a catalyst for economic growth, attracting foreign companies, as well as concentrating local technological potential. Thanks to the data processing center, hundreds of jobs have been created and will continue to be created, where qualified specialists work, who are continuously undergoing training,” said Hayk Faramazyan, general director of the OVIO company.

More than 200 racks were built within the framework of this ambitious project. it is the largest data processing center in Armenia, which will provide secure data processing and storage for large and small businesses, as well as government institutions, giving the opportunity to save huge amounts of money necessary for purchasing expensive equipment and their maintenance.

The facility is located in the town of Abovyan, only 16 kilometers from the capital Yerevan, its strategic location provides convenience and quick access for both local and international customers, providing a wide range of solutions.

Considering the strategic importance for the country, the investment program of the Data Processing Center built by the company was approved by the Government of the Republic of Armenia and was included in the “Infrastructure for Investments” assistance program.

The launching ceremony of OVIO’s Data Processing Center took place in Abovyan.