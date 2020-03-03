YEREVAN (ARKA) — Anna Naghdalyan, spokeswoman for the Armenian Foreign Ministry, commented today on a meeting held yesterday between the Turkish Foreign Minister and the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavusoglu met yesterday in Ankara with OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Igor Popov of Russia, Stephane Visconti of France, Andrew Schofer of the United States and Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, Personal Representative to the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office.

Mevlüt Çavusoglu said the OSCE Minsk Group should produce more in terms of the resolution of Nagorno-Karabakh issue. “This solution should be in full respect of sovereignty, territorial integrity and internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan,” he wrote in Twitter.

Anna Naghdalyan recalled that Armenia’s Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan has already reacted to this statement, saying that “Mevlüt Çavusoglu’s advise to OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict invites reflection on Luke 4:23 – “Physician, heal thyself.’

‘We would like to add that Turkey, which pursues an unfriendly policy towards Armenia and the Armenian people, which in the context of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is also expressed in the unilateral military-political support given to Azerbaijan, cannot play any role in the peaceful settlement of the conflict,’ Naghdalyan stated.