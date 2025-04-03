Up next
PARIS — French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan discussed the normalization of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations, emphasizing the importance of respecting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of both countries, according to a statement published on the website of the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The ministers also discussed the situation in Ukraine, Syria, and Gaza.

Regarding the South Caucasus, the foreign ministers of Turkey and France also emphasized the importance of normalizing relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan. They stated that the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan would allow the South Caucasus to become a region of peace, integration, and cooperation—provided that the territorial integrity and sovereignty of both states are respected.

In the context of the war in Ukraine, the diplomats reaffirmed the need to continue efforts to monitor the ceasefire and emphasized the importance of achieving a just, comprehensive, and lasting peace, grounded in strong security guarantees for Ukraine.

Speaking about Syria, Minister Barrot condemned the violence committed in March in northwestern Syria against ethnoreligious minorities.

“The ministers stressed the need to fully investigate these crimes and hold the perpetrators accountable,” the statement reads. The French minister also welcomed the agreement signed between the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) commander Mazloum Abdi and the Syrian Interim Government.

The ministers reaffirmed their joint commitment to maintaining the ceasefire in Gaza, ensuring the release of all hostages, and establishing a sustainable peace.

