WASHINGTON, DC — U.S. President Donald Trump has imposed a 10% import tariff on goods from Armenia.

Trump published a list of affected countries on his Truth Social page, which includes Armenia among the nations subject to the new tariffs.

The President announced that the 10% universal import tariffs will go into effect across the United States starting April 5.

American affairs expert Suren Sargsyan commented on the potential impact of Trump’s decision on Armenia’s economy.

He noted that Trump has introduced reciprocal tariffs—a mechanism by which the U.S. imposes roughly equivalent tariffs on countries that restrict access to their markets for American goods.

“This, of course, means an increase in the price of Armenian goods in the U.S. market, which will affect their competitiveness. Certain key sectors may suffer from reduced demand, particularly exports of aluminum, stones, precious metals, agricultural products, and alcohol,” Sargsyan wrote on his Facebook page.

Armenia primarily exports alcohol and alcoholic products, carpets and floor coverings, diamonds and other precious and semi-precious stones and metals, and aluminum to the United States.

According to Armstat, Armenia’s foreign trade turnover with the United States in 2024 amounted to almost $410.6 million, showing a decline of 38.7% compared to 2023. Armenian exports to the United States totaled about $58.9 million (a 21.5% increase), while imports from the US amounted to over $351.6 million (a 43.4% decrease).

In general, Armenia’s total foreign trade turnover for the entire year of 2024, compared to 2023, increased by 41.5%, reaching $30.16 billion.