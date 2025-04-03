LONDON — The Centre for Finance, Technology and Entrepreneurship (CFTE) has announced a Strategic Partnership with FinTech Armenia, a pioneering organization and industry platform driving Financial Technology innovation in Armenia and Internationally. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in fostering cross-border Education, Training, Research & Development synergies in Financial Technology, Blockchain, Generative AI, Open Banking, Quantum & Entrepreneurship – strengthening the Global Digital Financial & Technological Ecosystem.

As the FinTech industry continues to grow exponentially, this partnership between CFTE and FinTech Armenia creates a dynamic platform cross-bridging Financial Institutions, Banks, Capital Markets, Payments Institutions, Telcos, Insurers, Startups, FinTechs, Blockchain & Crypto Platforms, Central Banks, Regulators, and Governments with world-leading industry Education, Training, Research & Development capabilities. This initiative aligns with both organizations’ mission to strengthen and internationalize the industry – Worldwide.

Under this partnership, CFTE and FinTech Armenia will collaborate in the following areas:

Virtual education (platform access & webinars) In-person education (universities & businesses) Training industry executives (workshops & bespoke programmes) Joint intelligence initiatives, research & development Network cross-bridging (alumni, experts, members & partners).

Tram Anh Nguyen, Co-Founder of CFTE, stated: “FinTech Armenia is fast emerging as a key Hub for Innovation in FinTech, AI and Financial Services. We’re proud to onboard FinTech Armenia to our global platform for Education, Training, Research and Development – helping build the workforce of the future. Together, we’re opening new pathways for professionals to grow, lead, and supercharge the Financial Services industry.”

Stefan Lucas, Founding CEO of FinTech Armenia, added: “This partnership with CFTE is a game-changer for FinTech Armenia Association’s Members and Ecosystem Partners. By collaborating with a world-leading Education, Training, Research & Development platform, the FinTech, AI & Banking market participants will benefit from enhanced industry Knowledge – in turn driving continued Innovation and Growth – in Armenia, the Caucasus, and across the Global Financial Ecosystem.”

Through this Strategic Alliance, both organizations are collaborating to bridge the regional & international FinTech, AI & Banking Ecosystem – providing unmatched Education, Training, Research & Development tools to the FinTech industry stakeholders, including: Banks, Capital Markets, Payments Institutions, Telcos, Insurers, Startups, FinTechs, Blockchain & Crypto Platforms, Software Providers, Central Banks, Regulators, and Governments.

This collaboration will also focus on joint industry initiatives. The partnership’s Roadmap will be unveiled in the coming weeks, outlining key initiatives that will enhance the Future of FinTech, AI & Banking in Armenia, the Caucasus, and Internationally.