Former Mayor Taron Markaryan and his mansion
Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

Armenia’s Investigative Committee has brought criminal charges against Yerevan’s former Mayor Taron Markaryan and three other former government officials.

The Investigative Committee claimed on Thursday that Markaryan abused his powers to sell three plots of municipal land to his cronies from in 2011-2014. The land belonging to public schools was privatized at knockdown prices, it said without specifying financial details of those deals.

In a statement, the committee said that two other former senior officials of Yerevan’s municipal administration as well as Arman Sahakyan, a former head of the Armenian government’s Department of State Property Management, have been indicted as part of the same criminal case. It did not elaborate.

Markaryan’s lawyer, Benik Galstyan, was quick to laugh off the accusations, saying that his client regards them as a “farce.” He claimed investigators are illegally refusing to share with him all materials of the case and that he does not know “what exactly Mr. Markaryan is accused of.”

In a Facebook post, Galstyan also said that Markaryan traveled to Moscow on February 7 for medical treatment and returned to Armenia on February 13 two days after being notified of his impending indictment.

Markaryan, 42, served as Yerevan mayor from 2011-2018. Both he and Sahakyan are senior members of former President Serzh Sarkisian’s Republican Party of Armenia (HHK).

Markaryan’s late father Andranik was Armenia’s prime minister from 2000-2007. The latter headed the HHK until his sudden death in 2007.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Fresh Russian Arms Supplies to Armenia ‘In Progress’

YEREVAN (RFE/RL) — Russia has begun supplying Armenia with new weapons in…

165-Years-Old Armenian Tombstone Inscription Found in Harput

ISTANBUL (Agos) — In an excavation work in Harput province of Elazig,…

IMF Predicts Faster Economic Growth in Armenia

YEREVAN (RFE/RL) — International Monetary Fund (IMF) Resident Representative to Armenia Yulia…

Armenians Are Skeptical About Government’s Anti-Corruption Fight

YEREVAN (RFE/RL) — Almost two in three Armenians believe that their government…