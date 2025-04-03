YEREVAN — The Chinese delegation did not raise or discuss the issue of the so-called “Zangezur Corridor” during its visit to Baku, and the reports circulated by media outlets regarding this matter are false and unreliable. This was stated by China’s Chargé d’Affaires, Min Chen, in response to a question from a Sputnik Armenia correspondent.

Min Chen confirmed that the Chinese delegation did, in fact, participate in the “Azerbaijan–China: Strategic Partnership, Solidarity, and Promoting Cooperation in the Global South” conference held in Baku. During the event, discussions focused on the “Belt and Road” initiative and its active development in the South Caucasus region.

“Beijing is firmly committed to respecting Armenia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Armenia and Azerbaijan are both friendly partners of China, and we believe all disputes should be resolved through political dialogue,” said the diplomat.

He emphasized that China’s “Belt and Road” initiative in the South Caucasus is intended to contribute to peace and development in the region. Min Chen assured that Beijing respects each country’s sovereign choices and does not interfere in internal affairs. He also stated that China is interested in deepening its cooperation with Armenia.

Earlier, Azerbaijani media outlets had published reports claiming that Liu Jianchao, head of the International Liaison Department of the Chinese Communist Party’s Central Committee, had allegedly spoken at the Baku conference about the strategic importance of implementing the so-called “Zangezur Corridor.”