YEREVAN — On the occasion of the 33rd anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Russia, the foreign ministers of the two countries exchanged official messages.

According to the press service of the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, in his message to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, emphasized that “during this relatively short historical period, thanks to joint constructive and fruitful efforts, interstate relations between Armenia and Russia have strengthened and expanded, grounded in the centuries-old friendship of our peoples.”

“In the current context of shifting international relations, it is important to continue our partnership based on the interests of our states and for the benefit of our countries and peoples. We are committed to long-term, mutually beneficial cooperation in political, socio-economic, humanitarian, and other areas, and aim to continue and expand a meaningful dialogue that fully serves the interests of our nations,” Mirzoyan stated.

In his congratulatory message, published on the website of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Lavrov noted that “this event marked the beginning of the modern stage of bilateral relations between Moscow and Yerevan. Based on shared spiritual and moral values, and the traditional strength of intersectoral and humanitarian ties, Russia and Armenia have developed a solid contractual and legal framework, fostering multifaceted, equal, and mutually beneficial relations.”

“Despite external attempts to undermine the Russian-Armenian alliance, we have managed to maintain a high level of political dialogue and foreign policy coordination, and to increase trade and economic cooperation—both bilaterally and within a broader integration framework. We are ready to continue working together to further deepen and enhance the effectiveness of our partnership, for the benefit of our citizens and in the interest of strengthening peace and security in the South Caucasus,” Lavrov’s message concluded.