Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

YEREVAN — A Qatar Airways plane with  43 tons of humanitarian aid was transported from the USA to Armenia today at midday, Armenia’s Civil Aviation Committee said.

The humanitarian assistance was  collected by American Armenian and transported by ArmeniaFund, US partner of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund.

The plane was originally to arrive in Armenia on October 15 from Los Angeles, however, Turkey closed its air space for it. Armenia’s Civil Aviation Committee filed a complaint to the air navigation safety organization EUROCONTROL.

Tatevik Revazyan, the head of  the Civil Aviation Committee, said  the cargo transportation became eventually possible thanks to the tireless round-the-clock efforts of the Committee and the Armenian community of the United States.

“Today, the plane with  humanitarian aid arrived in Armenia by crossing Turkish airspace,” Revazyan said.

Earlier this month a shipment of 20 tons was send to Armenia  that included pharmaceuticals, medical and surgical supplies, portable X-Ray machines, hospital beds, sleeping bags, warm winter apparel and portable generators

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

“Smarter than a Scammer” to Educate Residents on Scam Avoidance

GLENDALE — The City of Glendale has partnered with local social services…
12

Truth, Justice & Remembrance Prevail in Times Square

By Taleen Babayan The vow to Keep the Promise was in full…

Oxfam Launches Worker-Owned Factory in Armenia

YEREVAN — On Friday, October 3, the northern Armenian town of Ayrum…

“Komitas, The Artist and The Martyr” by Serge Momjian

There have been several publications about the life of Soghomon Soghomonian (1869-1935).…