YEREVAN — A Qatar Airways plane with 43 tons of humanitarian aid was transported from the USA to Armenia today at midday, Armenia’s Civil Aviation Committee said.

The humanitarian assistance was collected by American Armenian and transported by ArmeniaFund, US partner of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund.

The plane was originally to arrive in Armenia on October 15 from Los Angeles, however, Turkey closed its air space for it. Armenia’s Civil Aviation Committee filed a complaint to the air navigation safety organization EUROCONTROL.

Tatevik Revazyan, the head of the Civil Aviation Committee, said the cargo transportation became eventually possible thanks to the tireless round-the-clock efforts of the Committee and the Armenian community of the United States.

“Today, the plane with humanitarian aid arrived in Armenia by crossing Turkish airspace,” Revazyan said.

Earlier this month a shipment of 20 tons was send to Armenia that included pharmaceuticals, medical and surgical supplies, portable X-Ray machines, hospital beds, sleeping bags, warm winter apparel and portable generators