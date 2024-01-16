Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

BRUSSELS — The European Union on Tuesday again warned Azerbaijan against invading Armenia following Baku’s renewed demands for Yerevan to open an extraterritorial corridor to the Nakhichevan exclave.

“The EU has been using every opportunity to pass clear messages to Azerbaijan that any violation of Armenia’s territorial integrity would be unacceptable and will have severe consequences for our relations,” the EU foreign policy spokesman, Peter Stano, told the Armenpress news agency.

“We remain firm and steadfast in this stance,” Stano said, commenting on Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s latest statements on the conflict with Armenia.

“The European Union has spared no diplomatic efforts to help reach a mutually acceptable settlement of the conflict over the past few years. We have been in close contact with the Armenian and Azerbaijani leaderships, tirelessly reiterating our support for the sovereignty, territorial integrity of both countries and the resolution of issues exclusively by peaceful means. Our communication channels remain open,” Stano stated

“The President of the European Council Charles Michel, the High Representative /Vice-President Josep Borrell and the EU Special Representative Toivo Klaar continue their engagement for a sustainable and lasting peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan,” Stano said.

Borrell, issued the same warning to Baku in November as the 27-nation bloc decided to deploy more observers to Armenia’s volatile border with Azerbaijan. The EU launched the monitoring mission in February 2023 with the stated aim of preventing or reducing ceasefire violations there.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Glendale’s 20th Annual Armenian Genocide Program to be Virtual

The City of Glendale Armenian Genocide Committee announced today, that it will…

UN Security Council to Hold Emergency Talks on Nagorno Karabakh

NEW YORK — The UN Security Council is expected to hold emergency…

Annual Armenian Independence Day Festival Draws Over 10,000 Attendees

GLENDALE, CA – To mark the 25th anniversary of the Independence of…

Christianity in Karabakh: Azerbaijani Efforts at Rewriting History Are Not New

BY HRATCH TCHILINGIRIAN, Oxford EVN Report — Long before the start of…