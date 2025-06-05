YEREVAN – Five people were killed and eleven others injured on Wednesday in an apparent natural-gas explosion that ripped through an apartment block in the northeastern Armenian town Jambarak.

A criminal case has been initiated following the explosion. According to the Investigative Committee, the explosion caused a collapse, resulting in fatalities and injuries. The preliminary cause is believed to be a gas leak.

Based on the incident, a criminal case has been launched by the Gegharkunik Regional Investigation Department of Armenia’s Investigative Committee under Article 412, Part 2, Point 2 of the Criminal Code—pertaining to circulation of materials, performance of work, or provision of services not complying with safety standards that, through negligence, caused death, serious harm to health, or other grave consequences.

Urgent investigative actions were carried out as part of the preliminary investigation.

As a result of the explosion, 4 individuals were killed. Seven adults and four minors sustained various injuries and were transported to Jambarak Medical Center.

A comprehensive forensic examination and autopsies have been ordered during the investigation.

Search and rescue operations are ongoing, carried out by the Rescue Service and investigators at the scene.

According to official reports, three of the deceased are women. The preliminary findings indicate that the explosion was caused by a gas leak. Several residents are still unaccounted for and are considered missing.

Initial reports state that a gas explosion occurred in an apartment on the third floor of a residential building on Tigran Mets Street. The blast caused the collapse of apartments on the third, fourth, and second floors. Apartments in adjacent entrances were also partially damaged.

Authorities received an emergency call at 8:34 a.m. alerting them to a fire that had broken out in one of the apartments.

Around 230 emergency service personnel and police officers have been deployed in the rescue efforts.