YEREVAN — Representatives from the EU Delegation and the EU Headquarters and representatives from the Government of the Republic of Armenia convened for a gathering on Tuesday, celebrating six years of partnership between the EU and Armenia under the Comprehensive Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA), signed 2017. The purpose of the meeting was also to underline the importance of CEPA in EU-Armenia relations, evaluate the status of CEPA implementation and enhance its efficiency.

The CEPA Retreat brought together 70 participants, fostering peer-to-peer brainstorming sessions. It provided a unique platform for assessing progress and devising robust strategies to advance the implementation of CEPA. Armenian Government representatives shared insights into their experiences with CEPA, discussing successes, challenges, needs, and ways to better work together.

During the Retreat, the Government of Armenia identified and shared areas where successful CEPA-related reforms have taken place, showcasing the tangible impact of the agreement. Furthermore, areas where reforms were particularly challenging were identified, focusing on ways to enhance monitoring and communication, emphasizing the collaborative nature of EU-Armenia cooperation.

Ambassador Vassilis Maragos, Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia, commended Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan for their enduring cooperation and mutual commitment to fostering tangible, sustainable outcomes for Armenian citizens. Highlighting CEPA as the cornerstone of this engagement, Ambassador Maragos emphasized the shared values and interests between the EU and Armenia. He reiterated EU’s support for democratic and economic reforms that would expedite Armenia’s modernization process.

Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan acknowledged the continuous implementation of CEPA despite challenging times since its signing. He expressed gratitude for the EU’s accelerated support of rule of law reforms and economic initiatives. Grigoryan reaffirmed Armenia’s commitment to deepening cooperation with the EU and advancing along the path of implementation of key reforms.

He underscored the EU’s instrumental role in introducing invaluable know-how and experience of Member States at this stage of Armenia’s development.

Both parties reaffirmed their commitment to enhance the implementation of CEPA for more efficient cooperation, reflecting their shared dedication to further strengthening the EU-Armenia partnership.