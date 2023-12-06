WASHINGTON, DC — Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia, Armen Grigoryan, has met with U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan at the White House in Washington.

“We discussed issues of mutual interest in the areas of security and economy, highly appreciating the dynamics of stable development of Armenia-US bilateral relations. We also discussed the regional security situation, in the framework of which I reaffirmed Armenia’s commitment to the normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations and the continuation of the peace process,” Grigoryan wrote on his Facebook page.

Earlier Grigoryan and U.S. Deputy Undersecretary of Defense Laura Cooper discussed a set of issues pertaining to U.S.-Armenian cooperation in the defense area.

During the meeting held at the US Department of Defense the sides stressed the necessity of ensuring stability in the South Caucasus region.

“We exchanged thoughts on the implementation of joint bilateral programs, stressed the importance of cooperation within the framework of peacekeeping activities and deepening of interaction between the Armed Forces of the two countries. We mutually emphasized the importance of the work aimed at enhancing democratic governance and accountability of the Armenian Armed Forces,” Grigoryan stated.