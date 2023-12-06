Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

WASHINGTON, DC — Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia, Armen Grigoryan, has met with U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan at the White House in Washington.

“We discussed issues of mutual interest in the areas of security and economy, highly appreciating the dynamics of stable development of Armenia-US bilateral relations. We also discussed the regional security situation, in the framework of which I reaffirmed Armenia’s commitment to the normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations and the continuation of the peace process,” Grigoryan wrote on his Facebook page.

Earlier Grigoryan and U.S. Deputy Undersecretary of Defense Laura Cooper discussed a set of issues pertaining to U.S.-Armenian cooperation in the defense area.

During the meeting held at the US Department of Defense the sides stressed the necessity of ensuring stability in the South Caucasus region.

“We exchanged thoughts on the implementation of joint bilateral programs, stressed the importance of cooperation within the framework of peacekeeping activities and deepening of interaction between the Armed Forces of the two countries. We mutually emphasized the importance of the work aimed at enhancing democratic governance and accountability of the Armenian Armed Forces,” Grigoryan stated.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Armenian Genocide Museum Collection Supplemented by Over 450 Original Photos

YEREVAN — The Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute has acquired a unique and a…

Sanction the Axis of Mercenary and Terrorist Evil: Azerbaijan, Turkey, and Georgia

BY DAVID BOYAJIAN Azerbaijan deployed thousands of mercenaries in last year’s 44-day…

Genocide Denial is Alive and Well

By Stephen Ghazikhanian and Matthew King The Chronical This Saturday, a prominent…

“Gendering the Armenian Genocide” Panel at Istanbul Conference

ISTANBUL — The “Gendered Memories of War and Political Violence” International Conference…