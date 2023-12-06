Author
WASHINGTON, DC — The U.S. continues to engage with Azerbaijan to urge them to seek a durable peace with Armenia, U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller has said.

‘We never said that we’re not going to continue to engage with Azerbaijan. That would be against our interests as the United States of America,’ Miller told a press briefing on Tuesday ahead of Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs James O’Brien’s planned travel to Azerbaijan.

‘We think it would be against the interests of peace and security in the region for us to just drop all of our diplomatic engagements with Azerbaijan, ‘Miller added.

‘We continue to engage directly with both Azerbaijan and Armenia to make clear – for example, in the case of Azerbaijan – where we have concerns. We’ve been concerned with the recent trend of

Miller added that human rights is always on the table for the United States of America when they have these sorts of diplomatic engagements.

