YEREVAN — Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan received Kristina Kvien, US Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Armenia.

The interlocutors discussed issues on the agenda of Armenia-US bilateral relations, as well as opportunities for expanding cooperation.

Regional developments were touched upon, in particular, thoughts were exchanged on the efforts of the Armenian side towards establishing lasting stability and peace in the region.

In this context, the Deputy Prime Minister emphasized the importance of the implementation of the “Crossroads of Peace” initiative.