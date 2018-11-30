Top Posts
Armenia and Bulgaria Sign 2019 Defense Cooperation Plan

November 30, 2018

YEREVAN A– The Armenian and Bulgarian defense ministries have held bilateral cooperation consultations.

The consultations were held November 29-30 at the Armenian defense ministry headquarters in Yerevan, chaired by Levon Ayvazyan, director of the Defense Policy Department at the Armenian defense ministry, and Daniella Grigorova, director of the Regional Initiatives Department at the Bulgarian defense ministry’s defense policy directorate.

Issues concerning global and regional security were discussed.

The stances of the defense ministries of the two countries regarding international development of security and defense issues were presented.

The Armenian-Bulgarian bilateral defense cooperation programs were also discussed, as well as the prospects of cooperation in multilateral formats in NATO and the EU.

The 2019 bilateral cooperation program between the Armenian and Bulgarian defense minisries was signed. The deal includes nine actions in peacekeeping, military medicine, military police, personnel training, military-technical and other sectors.

