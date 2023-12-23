PASADENA —T he American Armenian Rose Float Association, Inc. (AARFA) today revealed the full list of riders on its “Armenian Melodies” float during the 135th Tournament of Roses. Amidst symbols of cultural significance, “Armenian Melodies” captures the heroism of Armenian mothers as exemplars of determination, resilience and fortitude in the face of centuries of upheaval.

The list of riders includes several deserving pillars of the Armenian community, outlined below: