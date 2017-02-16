German Constitutional Court Rejects Complaint Against Armenian Genocide Resolution

BERLIN (Armradio) — The Federal Constitutional Court of Germany rejected an appeal to annul the bill on recognition of the Armenian Genocide adopted by the Bundestag on June 2, 2016.

The German Constitutional Court did not accept the appeal, stating that there was insufficient evidence that recognition of the Armenian Genocide violated the law, Ermenihaber.am reports, quoting the Turkish Dogan agency.

Ramazan Akbas, a lawyer from Turkey who demanded the cancellation of the decision of the Bundestag, has announced an appeal will be filed to the European Court of Human Rights.

Earlier this week a Cologne court banned the Allianz Deutscher Demokraten (Alliance of German Democrats).

The Alliance of German Democrats was founded by entrepreneur Remzi Aru, lawyer Ramazan Akbas and Halil Ertem to prevent the adoption of the resolution on the Armenian genocide by the German Bundestag.