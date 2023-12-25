PARIS — Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo has awarded Armenian Ambassador to France Hasmik Tolmajyan with the highest award of the city of Paris, the Grand Vermeil Medal of teh City of Paris (Médaille de Grand Vermeil de Paris).

During the ceremony at the City Hall, Mayor Hidalgo emphasized that today France and Armenia are closer than ever, and Ambassador Tolmajian has made a significant contribution to this by uniting various social and political figures and organizations France around the idea of protection and support for Armenia and the Armenian people, making this issue one of the cornerstones of consolidation of the French society.

Mayor Hidalgo noted that Paris and all of France have been and will continue to stand by the people of Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh, and noted that awarding the Armenian ambassador to France with the highest medal of Paris is also a proof of that commitment.

Ambassador Tolmajyan, in turn, expressed gratitude to Mayor Anne Hidalgo and members of the Paris City Council for the award and for sending a message of support and solidarity to the entire Armenian people once again. Ambassador Tolmajyan emphasized that during the last three years, the Armenian people have faced serious challenges, and Armenia highly values and attaches particular importance to the presence of the whole of France, particularly a sincere friend like Paris, by its side during this difficult period.

The Ambassador reminded that the Armenian-French friendship is based on a thousand-year history and common civilizational values, and expressed confidence that it will continue to develop and deepen for the benefit of the peoples of both countries.

Deputies of the French National Assembly, members of the Senate, the Secretary General of the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other high-ranking officials of the department, foreign ambassadors accredited to France, French politicians and public figures, artists, journalists, representatives of the Armenian community were present at the ceremony.

Established in 1911, the Grand Medal of Paris is awarded for significant achievements and actions in matters of universal importance. To date, the award has been bestowed upon figures such as Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, world-famous composer Michel Legrand, world-renowned actors Brigitte Bardot and Jean-Paul Belmondo, as well as others who have made a great contribution to science, culture, literature and politics.