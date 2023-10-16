Up next
Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

THE VATICAN — Speaking at the conclusion of the Sunday Angelus, Pope Francis renewed his concern about the grave humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh affecting displaced people in the South Caucasus region, Vaticsn News reports.

“My concern for the crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh has not waned. In addition to the humanitarian situation of the displaced people – which is serious – I would also like to make a special appeal for the protection of the monasteries and places of worship in the region”. The Pope noted in his cermon.

“I hope that, starting with the Authorities and all the inhabitants, they can be respected and protected as part of the local culture, expressions of faith and a sign of a fraternity that makes it possible to live together despite differences”. The Pope concluded.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

UK Foreign Office Privately Admitted the 1915 Massacre of Armenians Was Genocide – Geoffrey Robertson

YEREVAN (Armradio) — The UK Foreign Office has privately admitted that the…

Any Attempt to Incorporate Artsakh into Azerbaijan Would Lead to the Destruction of Artsakh – NKR Parliament

STEPANAKERT — “The statehood of Artsakh, the right to live freely and…

Armenian Teachers Tested For COVID-19 Ahead Of School Reopening

YEREVAN — Teachers in Armenia queued up at polyclinics on Wednesday to…

Defense Cooperation Between Armenia and India Expected to Get Major Uplift: India Narrative

Indian news and views website India Narrative has published an article about the recent…