Up next
Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

WASHINGTON, DC — The U.S. State Department has denied a media report saying that Secretary of State Antony Blinken has not ruled out the possibility that Azerbaijan will invade Armenia in the coming weeks.

The U.S. news website Politico reported on Friday that Blinken made that clear in an October 3 phone call with several pro-Armenian U.S. lawmakers. It cited two unnamed “people familiar with the conversation.”

“The reporting in this article is inaccurate and in no way reflects what Secretary Blinken said to lawmakers,” the State Department spokesman, Matthew Miller, told Armenia’s Armenpress news agency on Sunday.

“The United States strongly supports Armenia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. We have stressed that any infringement of that sovereignty and territorial integrity would bring serious consequences,” Miller said in written comments.

Tigran Balayan, the Armenian ambassador to the European Union, similarly claimed on October 8 that Azerbaijani forces could soon try to open an exterritorial land corridor to Azerbaijan’s Nakhichevan exclave through Armenia’s southeastern Syunik province. He said the West should impose sanctions on Baku to prevent such an attack.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev regularly demands such a corridor. The Azerbaijani takeover of Nagorno-Karabakh raised more fears in Yerevan that Baku may act on its implicit threats of military action.

Syunik is the sole Armenian province bordering Iran. Tehran has repeatedly warned against attempts to strip it of the common border and transport links with Armenia.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Pashinyan- Aliyev Summit Set for March 29

MOSCOW (RFE/RL) — Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian and Azerbaijani President Ilham…

Dr. Frieze Presents Lecture on Raphael Lemkin’s Newly Published Autobiography “Totally Unofficial”

By Taleen Babayan Dr. Donna-Lee Frieze delivered a lecture titled “Raphael Lemkin:…

Congressman Adam Schiff Expresses Concern Over Azerbaijan Comments to State Department Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations

WASHINGTON, DC – Today, Congressman Adam Schiff (D-Burbank) led a bipartisan letter to…

Russian Peacekeepers to Boost Presence in Askeran Region of Karabakh

STEPANAKERT — The Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh said on Tuesday that…