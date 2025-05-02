Up next
WASHINGTON, DC — The Embassy of Armenia in the United States proudly announces that Michael Aram, Honorary Consul of Armenia in Florida and renowned artist and designer, will present a curated selection of his works at this year’s “Open Embassy Day” event.

This unique exhibition will feature pieces inspired by nature, traditional craftsmanship, and Aram’s Armenian heritage.

Internationally acclaimed for his handcrafted metalwork that blends art and function, Michael Aram will personally attend the event to share the story behind his collection and discuss the diverse cultural influences that shape the distinctive aesthetic of his creations.

The display will also include Anabel Aram jewelry, extending the artist’s signature aesthetic into the world of fine jewelry. Visitors will have an exclusive opportunity to engage directly with Aram and view a special selection of his works.

“My Armenian heritage has always been a profound source of inspiration,” Aram said. “It is an honor to share these creations in a space that celebrates our shared cultural identity and to connect with the community at this special Embassy event.”

The exhibition will showcase Aram’s exceptional pieces, highlighting his masterful metalworking techniques reimagined through a contemporary lens. From decorative objects to jewelry, each piece reflects Aram’s dedication to preserving traditional craftsmanship while creating works of enduring beauty.

