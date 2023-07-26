Up next
Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

Freedom House has called on Azerbaijan to allow the Red Cross to deliver humanitarian aid to Nagorno-Karabakh and open the Lachin Corridor.

“We urge Azerbaijan to allow the ICRC to provide vital humanitarian assistance to Nagorno-Karabakh and immediately work to ensure freedom of movement by opening the Lachin corridor, guaranteeing unrestricted movement of individuals, vehicles, and cargo. The deteriorating humanitarian situation in the region has deprived civilians of life-saving medication and essential goods. We urge democratic governments to exert pressure on Azerbaijan, calling for an end to the deliberate starvation of innocent civilians,” Freedom House tweeted.

Toivo Klaar, the EU’s special envoy for the South Caucasus, urged Azerbaijan on Wednesday to allow the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to resume its humanitarian aid to Nagorno-Karabakh. Klaar posted on his Twitter page an ICRC statement expressing serious concern over severe shortages of food and life-saving medicine in Karabakh resulting from the Azerbaijani blockade of the Lachin corridor.

The statement issued on Tuesday warned that the humanitarian situation there “will further deteriorate” unless the Geneva-based organization is allowed to again ship limited quantities of such items. “The ICRC is doing a tremendous job in very challenging circumstances on the ground,” tweeted Klaar. “It is important that they can operate freely. The EU is taking their warnings seriously.”

The EU has repeatedly urged Azerbaijan to unblock the only road connecting Karabakh to Armenia.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

5.2 Magnitude Earthquake Registered at Armenia-Georgia Border Areas

YEREVAN — A magnitude 5.2 earthquake struck Armenia and neighboring Georgia late…

EU Interparliamentary Panel Urges Armenian Action On Journalist Violence

BRUSSELS — A European Union interparliamentary panel has urged Armenia to bring…

Russian State Duma Ratifies Regional Air Defense System Agreement with Armenia

YEREVAN (Armradio) — The Russian State Duma has ratified an agreement between…

Armenia Beat Kazakhstan 2-0 in World Cup Qualifier

YEREVAN — Armenia beat the 10-man Kazakhstan 2-0 at home on Sunday…