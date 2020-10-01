Source Greek City Times

The conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan caused footballer Varazdat Haroyan, captain of the Armenian national team, to leave football and support Artsakh from Turkish-sponsored aggression.

Because of this, he did not complete the transfer to Greek Superleague Club Athlitiki Enosi Larissa. The club announced on Tuesday that the deal had been canceled by Haroyan’s departure to support Artsakh.

Larissa even released a message from Haroyan’s manager, Alexis Kouyias, explaining the player’s situation. The agent states that the athlete is “unable” to travel to Europe, and shows concern about the war.

Initial reports said he was going to the front line to fight.

On social media, the football defender said “the information that I am in the war zone in [Artsakh] is not true.”

“I am in Russia now, but I will soon fly to Armenia. However, like any other Armenian, I will support my homeland in all possible ways. Me and my team members from Armenian national team have already created [a] monetary fund that will meet at least some needs of our soldiers. Today every Armenian will and must support my country to overcome this hard period that will end very soon,” he said.

Now 28, the defender has played 51 international games for Armenia. At the moment he is without a club after leaving Russian club Ural Yekaterinburg this month. Last season he played in 20 games, scored a goal and made two assists.