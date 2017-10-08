8th Annual Glendale Health Festival Will Take Place in November

GLENDALE — The 8th Annual Glendale Health Festival will take place on November 4, 2017, from 10 am to 3 pm at the Pacific Edison Community Center (501 S. Pacific Ave), Glendale. This festival is a free event and is open to the entire community.

The Glendale Health Festival is organized much like a visit to your doctor’s office. You start at the triage area; volunteers take pertinent information from participants and make recommendations about available health screenings and services. Participants will have blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar measurements taken and then sit down with a licensed physician who will make individualized recommendations. If there are specialty questions, an army of specialty physicians, such as Cardiologists, Neurologists, Podiatrists, etc., will be on-site to make recommendations. Licensed eye care specialists will be on-site to perform eye screenings and indicated dilated eye exams. Participants can visit our dental screening area for an evaluation and consultation with licensed dentists. Breast cancer and cervical cancer screenings will also be offered to appropriate patients. CPR training will be offered by certified educators as well as flu shots will be administered on-site. In addition, education for the whole family will be available on conditions such as high blood pressure, diabetes, obesity, proper nutrition, heart disease, cancer awareness, and more.

The festival will have activities for kids and families and will be providing healthy lunches, including chicken, rice, vegetables, along with fruit and bottled water all free of charge. Ample, free on-site parking will be provided.

The Glendale Health Festival is a community service of the Armenian American Medical Society (AAMS) in collaboration with the City of Glendale, Glendale Community Services and Parks Department, Office of Supervisor Michael D. Antonovich, Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, Northwest Glendale Lions Club, the Armenian American Nurses Association, Armenian American Mental Health Association, Glendale Healthy Kids, Glendale Adventist Medical Center, Dignity Health Glendale Memorial Hospital, and USC Verdugo Hills Hospital. For more information, please visit www.aamsc.com or contact the AAMS at (818) 980-7777 or info@aamsc.com.