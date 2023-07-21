Up next
Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

YEREVAN — The 2024 World Conference on Information Technologies (WCIT), will be held in Yerevan, Chief of Staff of the Prime Minister Arayik Harutyunyan has  informed.

Armenia last hosted the event in October 2019. More than 2500 people from 70 countries attend the Congress.

The World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT) is one of the largest & most prestigious ICT events in the world. It features discussions related to the evolution of the Digital Age.  Includes sessions on topics ranging from artificial intelligence, virtual reality, smart cities to cybersecurity, climate change, and more.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Russian Peacekeepers Will Not Move From Lachin Corridor Until a New Road Is Operational

YEREVAN — Russian peacekeepers “will not move a single centimeter” from the…

Armenia Records 662 New Coronavirus Cases, 762 Recoveries in One Day

YEREVAN — According to the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention,…

Louisiana Senate Passes Resolution Condemning Azeri Aggression and Falsification

BATON ROUGE, LA—The Louisiana branch of the Armenian Council of America (ACA)…

First Ever Pan-Asian Armenian Community Gathering Takes Place in Bangkok

BANKOK (Armradio.am) — In a historic event for the diaspora, Armenian communities…