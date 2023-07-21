YEREVAN — The 2024 World Conference on Information Technologies (WCIT), will be held in Yerevan, Chief of Staff of the Prime Minister Arayik Harutyunyan has informed.

Armenia last hosted the event in October 2019. More than 2500 people from 70 countries attend the Congress.

The World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT) is one of the largest & most prestigious ICT events in the world. It features discussions related to the evolution of the Digital Age. Includes sessions on topics ranging from artificial intelligence, virtual reality, smart cities to cybersecurity, climate change, and more.