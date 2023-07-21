WASHINGTON, DC — “The United States remains deeply concerned that Azerbaijan continues to close the Lachin Corridor to commercial, humanitarian, and private vehicles,’ said Mathew Miller, U.S. State Department spokesman in response to a question from Radar Armenia.

He said stopping movement for humanitarian purposes worsens the humanitarian situation and undermines confidence-building efforts in the peace process.

‘Commercial, humanitarian, and private vehicle movement through the Lachin Corridor should be restored immediately. We consistently support the view that peace in the region should include ensuring the rights and security of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh. We welcome the dialogue that advances this goal,” Miller was quoted as saying.

The Lachin corridor has been blocked by Azerbaijanis since December 12 last year. Some 120,000 people in Nagorno-Karabakh are facing a humanitarian crisis, including 30,000 children, 20,000 elderly people and about 9,000 people with disabilities.

Earlier Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev said that ‘Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh must either adopt Azerbaijani citizenship or look for another place of residence.’