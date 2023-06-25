GLENDALE — On June 16, 2023, California State Assemblymember Laura Friedman administered the California State Bar attorney’s oath to former Armenian Council of America (ACA) intern, and newly appointed ACA Executive Board Member Ms. Suzy Atityan at Glendale’s City Hall.

ACA congratulates Ms. Atityan on her accomplishments, her unwavering dedication to the Armenian American community, and is proud to have her as part of ACA’s Executive Board.

Ms. Atityan served as the Social Chair of the Student Bar Association, and President of both the Criminal Law Society, and the Armenian Law Student Society at Whittier Law School.

As a grassroots organization, ACA is dedicated to working with all political leaders, offering Armenian related news, analysis and resources for policymakers, media, students and activists, advocating issues important to Armenian Americans. The ACA also aims to strengthen U.S. – Armenia and U.S. – Artsakh ties, the development of programs promoting sustainable economic growth and good governance in Armenia, while promoting the values and responsibilities of global citizenship.