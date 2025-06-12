NORTHRIDGE — Dr. Rosine Der‑Tavitian has been conferred Professor Emeritus status by California State University Northridge—a well-earned accolade in recognition of her remarkable career, leadership, and legacy in nursing education.

The “Professor Emeritus” title is awarded by the CSUN Faculty Senate, the university President, and Provost to eligible faculty whose career achievements exemplify excellence in teaching, service, and scholarly contribution. By naming Dr. Der‑Tavitian among these esteemed ranks, CSUN honors:

Her decades of impactful teaching and clinical mentoring.

Her leadership roles and influence in nursing education at multiple institutions.

Her service fosters nursing excellence through Sigma and other professional networks.

Dr. Rosine Der‑Tavitian’s distinguished career at CSUN has been marked by outstanding leadership, faculty mentorship, and an unwavering commitment to nursing education. As both a practitioner and academic educator, Dr. Der‑Tavitian has held pivotal teaching and clinical leadership roles within the CSUN Nursing Department and the broader healthcare community. Her contributions have been wide-ranging, spanning curriculum development, clinical instruction, and dedicated mentorship, guiding students from academic learning to professional nursing practice, and supporting their continued growth into leadership roles as Registered Nurses. Furthermore, Dr. Der-Tavitian’s election as President of the Gamma Tau at-Large Chapter of Sigma from 2019 to 2021—spanning CSUN, CSU Channel Islands, and UCLA—reflects the respect she has earned in academic and professional circles.

While a formal ceremony marking emeritus status typically aligns with CSUN’s annual Honors Reception (as seen in the picture), this distinction marks the commencement of Dr. Rosine Der‑Tavitian’s new chapter—honored, remembered, and forever respected by her professional circle and CSUN family.