Up next
Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

STEPANAKERT — Azerbaijan must understand that peace does not come at the cost of Armenian lives, Artsakh’s minister of State Ruben Vardanyan said in a Twitter post.

“We’re ready to have a constructive dialogue on what peace means to both Armenians and Azerbaijanis. But we’ll never give up on the right to live a life with dignity, respect and freedom in our homeland Artsakh,” he said.

Vardanyan also denied reports that he is going to resign, especially during the ongoing crisis.

“The possible resignation of the President or the dissolvement of the Parliament are also unacceptable,” Vardanyan said in a Twitter post.

“We must convene all our efforts to overcome this horrible situation. We must preserve Artsakh and we have that chance today,” he added.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Investment Forum in Dilijan Explored Investment Possibilities in Tavush Province

YEREVAN (Arka.am) — The resort town of Dilijan in the Armenian province…

$3.2 Million Raised in Support of the AGBU Humanitarian Emergency Relief Fund for Syrian Armenians

NEW YORK — The past six months have brought an unprecedented wave…

Nikol Pashinyan and Justin Trudeau Discussed Growing Tension in Nagorno-Karabakh and Dialogue with Turkey

YEREVAN — Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with…

Dikranagerd-Armenian Dialect Dictionary Released

Dikranagerd-Armenian Dialect Dictionary Released TEANECK, N.J. – After years of compilation, a…