YEREVAN — Ukrainian specialist Alexander Petrakov will lead the Armenian national team, the Football Federation of Armenia reports.

His candidacy was approved at the sitting of the Federation’s Executive Committee on January 14.

Alexander Petrakov was born on August 6, 1957 in Kyiv.

During his coaching career, Petrakov coached different age groups of Ukraine.

The U-19 team of Ukraine led by Petrakov reached the semi-finals of the European Championship in 2018, and in 2019 the U-20 national team of Ukraine won the World U-20 Championship.

He headed the Ukrainian national team between 2021 and 2022.