BRUSSELS — An exhibition dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Sergei Parajanov was launched at the European Parliament on Tuesday, November 12. Hosted by MEP Markéta Gregorová, the exhibition was co-organized by the Missions of Armenia and Ukraine to the EU.

Opening remarks were delivered by MEP Markéta Gregorová, Ambassador of Armenia to Brussels Tigran Balayan and Deputy Head of Mission of Ukraine to the EU Oksana Diakun on behalf of Ambassador Vsevolod Chentsov.

Markéta Gregorová stressed said she was extremely happy to host two Missions and present such an interesting artist and personality, who is often misunderstood, however speaks with a universal language.

Ambassador Tigran Balayan expressed gratitude to the Greens/EFA Group, in particular to the Member of the European Parliament Markéta Gregorová and to the Mission of Ukraine to the EU, for hosting and supporting the initiative.

He thanked the Sergei Parajanov Museum in Yerevan and the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of Armenia for providing necessary materials for the exhibition. He particularly emphasized that UNESCO included Sergei Parajanov’s anniversary in its Calendar of anniversaries of eminent personalities and important events for the 2024-2025 cycle, and mentioned that the President of Ukraine honored Parajanov with the “National Legend of Ukraine” award.

Ambassador Balayan emphasized Parajanov’s great contribution and prominent role in the development of art, and expressed confidence that the Parliament will have the opportunity to enjoy Parajanov’s works in the coming days.

Oksana Diakun, on behalf of Ambassador Vsevolod Chentsov, thanked MEP Markéta Gregorová for hosting the exhibition and the Mission of Armenia for coming up with the initiative.

She emphasized the power of art, which unites people from every corner of the world.

The opening of the exhibition was followed by a reception.