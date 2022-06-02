YEREVAN — Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said Tehran remains opposed to any change in the geopolitics of the region when he discussed Armenian-Azerbaijani peace talks with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan by phone late on Wednesday.

According to an Armenian government statement, Pashinyan briefed Raisi on his May 22 meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev hosted by the European Union’s top official, Charles Michel.

“The interlocutors exchanged views on the opening of regional communications, the start of delimitation of the state border between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, and prospects for the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan,” read the statement.

Raisi was quoted by his office as welcoming “progress” made during the Brussels summit. He expressed hope that Yerevan and Baku will sort out “the remaining issues” through mutual respect of each other’s “sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

“Preserving the geopolitics of the region, including international borders, and respecting the national sovereignty of countries is emphasized by the Islamic Republic of Iran,” he said, according to the office.

The two leaders also discussed Armenian-Iranian relations during their latest phone conversation initiated by Pashinyan. The Armenian readout of the call said they specifically touched upon the implementation of joint energy and transport projects.

“This cooperation will strengthen peace, stability and economic and trade prosperity in the region,” Raisi was reported to say.

The Iranian president was also quoted by his office as warning against Israel’s “influence in the region.” Regional countries should exercise “caution” in their dealings with the Jewish state, he said.