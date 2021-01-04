Armenian Security Council Meeting 1-3-2021
Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

YEREVAN — Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan chaired a meeting of Armenia’s Security Council after discussing the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict with Russia’s visiting Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk on Sunday.

An Armenian government statement said the Security Council meeting focused on “issues related to the situation in Armenia and Artsakh, humanitarian affairs and security environment.” It gave no details.

Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan also attended the meeting. According to his office, Harutyunyan, Pashinyan, Armenia’s top

Russia Deputy PM Alexei Overchuk meeting with PM Nikol Pashinyan

security officials and other members of the council discussed “the security of Karabakh, “protection of the population,” prisoner exchanges with Azerbaijan and the ongoing recovery of the bodies of Armenian soldiers and civilians killed during the recent war in Karabakh.

These issues were also high on the agenda of Pashinyan’s talks with Overchuk held earlier on Sunday.

Pashinyan’s press office said the two men spoke about the “current situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, humanitarian assistance to Artsakh, the exchange of prisoners and the bodies of the dead as well as a wide range of issues on the agenda of Armenian-Russian relations.”

Overchuk was reported to reaffirm Russia’s “support to the friendly Armenian people during this difficult period” and commitment to stepping up Russian-Armenian “strategic cooperation.”

For his part, Pashinyan again praised Moscow’s role in stopping the six-week war and described the deployment of Russian peacekeeping troops in Karabakh as an “important security factor and guarantee.”

In a televised address to the nation aired on New Year’s Eve, Pashinyan announced plans to further deepen Armenia’s relations with Russia. He said that his country needs “new security guarantees” after the war.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Armenian Central Bank Intervenes to Prevent Depreciation of Dram

YEREVAN — The Central Bank of Armenia (CBA) pledged to prevent a…

Armenian Caucus, ACA Make US Funding Request to Lawmakers

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, Congressional lawmakers and the Armenian Council of America…

Armenian Health Ministry Details COVID-19 Spending

YEREVAN — The Armenian Ministry of Health said on Thursday that it…

“New EIA Means Failure for Lydian”

In an interview with MassisPost, journalist and documentarian Arman Suleymanyan, discussed his…