YEREVAN — In a telephone call with French Foreign Minister Catherine Collona on Wednesday, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan spoke about the Armenian side’s approaches to the resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan and the establishment of peace in the region, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said.

The sides were said to have underscored the role of France as a co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group in facilitating the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

On the solution of humanitarian problems caused by the 44-day war in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) in 2020, the Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs underscored the need to repatriate Armenian prisoners of war and civilians illegally detained in Azerbaijan and disclose the fate of the missing persons.

Mirzoyan and Colonna expressed satisfaction with the high level of Armenian-French relations highlighting the willingness on both sides to take active steps toward further deepening of mutually beneficial cooperation and enriching the bilateral agenda through the implementation of concrete projects.

In the course of the telephone conversation, issues related to regional security and stability were also discussed.