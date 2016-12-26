Top Posts
Mkhitaryan Scores 'Phenomenal' Scorpion Kick Goal as United Beats Sunderland
Armenian

December 26, 2016

MANCHESTER — Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored an acrobatic back flick to wrap up Manchester United’s 3-1 win over Sunderland in the English Premier League on Monday, the goal sealed the victory for the home team at Old Trafford.

On as a second-half substitute, Mkhitaryan met Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s right-wing cross with a flicked finish with the heel of his right foot that flew into the corner in the 86th minute.

 

 

Mkhitaryan was in an offside position but it didn’t stop home fans at Old Trafford saluting a player who is growing in importance in his first season at United.

“It’s the best goal I’ve ever scored,” the Armenia captain said. “I’m very excited. I was expecting the ball in front of me but I was already in front of it. I got the ball behind me so the only thing I could do was to hit it with the back heel. I did and I succeeded.”

United manager Jose Mourinho was full of praise for Mkhitaryan. “All his career he has scored beautiful goals,” Mourinho said. “At the moment it is not just his goals, it is his defensive work, his creativity, and I’m so happy he has come back after his injury with this happiness and his feeling that people love him at Old Trafford. That is a very important feeling for him.”

