Protesters March Accompanying Members Syrian Armenian Scout Band

“One who comes to the Homeland, can never return back. Syria will always remain in my heart, but I can only imagine my future in Armenia,” one of the musicians accompanying the procession from the French square, Meghri Petrosyan said.

Playing the trumpet, 23-year-old Meghri emphasized that even if the war in Syria ends and the situation there is stabilized, she will remain in Armenia.



The musicians, dressed in identical white shirts, red berets and red and white ties, (part of Homenmen Armenia) came to Armenia from Aleppo, Damascus and other cities of Syria immediately after the outbreak of war in their country.

Meghri from Aleppo, has lived in Armenia for two years now, and recently joined the band, which was created six months ago.

“We represent the Hunchakian party. And we are here not only as musicians, but also because we share the ideas of the movement,” Meghri said.

