Top Posts
Home Armenia Protesters March Accompanying Members Syrian Armenian Scout Band
ArmeniaDiasporaFeaturedHunchakianNewsPolitics

Protesters March Accompanying Members Syrian Armenian Scout Band

April 29, 2018

“One who comes to the Homeland, can never return back. Syria will always remain in my heart, but I can only imagine my future in Armenia,” one of the musicians accompanying the procession from the French square, Meghri Petrosyan said.

Playing the trumpet, 23-year-old Meghri emphasized that even if the war in Syria ends and the situation there is stabilized, she will remain in Armenia.


The musicians, dressed in identical white shirts, red berets and red and white ties, (part of Homenmen Armenia) came to Armenia from Aleppo, Damascus and other cities of Syria immediately after the outbreak of war in their country.

Meghri from Aleppo, has lived in Armenia for two years now, and recently joined the band, which was created six months ago.

“We represent the Hunchakian party. And we are here not only as musicians, but also because we share the ideas of the movement,” Meghri said.

The article was translated from an Armenian article at http://hetq.am

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

Related News

ՎԱՏՆ ՎԱՐԴԱՆ, ՔԱՋՆ ՎԱՍԱԿ ԵՒ ԴԱՒԱՃԱՆ ՎԱՀԱՆ

March 3, 2011

A Meeting With Ankara Ambassador

September 11, 2012

ACA-PAC Announces Los Angeles City Endorsments

February 23, 2017

Village Dream Realized

August 30, 2011

Israel Charny: A Moral Israel Must Recognize the Armenian Genocide

January 23, 2012

Armenia Ranked 110th in 2016 Global Peace Index

June 8, 2016

Over Sixty Members of Congress Urge Obama Administration to Extend Humanitarian Parole to 20,000 Syrians

November 4, 2015

Armenia Commemorates Sixth Anniversary of March 1 Victims

March 2, 2014

Congressman Schiff “Deeply Concerned” Over Protests in Armenia

April 20, 2018

Armenia’s Diamond-Processing Industry Continues to Grow

August 9, 2017

Leave a Reply

Armenia's Historic Protests ContinueWatch Live
+ +