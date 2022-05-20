YEREVAN — Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and visiting Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda discussed today the development of bilateral relations as well as the regional situation at a meeting in Yerevan, the Armenian government press office reported.

It said the interlocutors discussed the agenda of Armenia-Lithuania relations and development prospects. Nikol Pashinyan praised Lithuania’s support for Armenia’s democracy, in response to which Gitanas Nausėda reaffirmed Lithuania’s readiness to continue supporting Armenia’s democratic path and the government’s reform agenda.

The parties reaffirmed their readiness to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation in the economic, technological, educational and cultural spheres. During the meeting the sides exchanged views on regional situation and developments.

The Prime Minister presented the positions of the Republic of Armenia on the demarcation and delimitation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, the unblocking of communication channels. Nikol Pashinyan referred to the agreements reached during the meetings mediated by international partners, emphasizing that Armenia is guided by the peace agenda, but that process cannot be unilateral. In this context, the Prime Minister attached importance to the support of the international community and its targeted response to actions aimed at disrupting stability in the region.

Gitanas Nausėda noted that peace, stability and economic growth are of common interest to the countries of the region, Lithuania and the European Union, and that Lithuania will continue to contribute to the establishment of regional dialogue, stability and prosperity.

Nikol Pashinyan thanked for that readiness and praised the efforts of the EU, President of the European Council Charles Michel, which, together with the efforts of other international partners, contribute to the creation of an atmosphere of dialogue.

The sides stressed the need for a comprehensive settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs. Issues related to the preservation of the Armenian religious and cultural heritage in Artsakh and the involvement of UNESCO in that process were also touched upon.

The sides emphasized the role of democracy in serving security challenges, protecting human rights, the rule of law, the success in sectoral reforms, and ensuring economic growth.

The President of Lithuania noted that his country has some experience and is ready to share with Armenia, to exchange information. Prime Minister Pashinyan welcomed the proposal, noting that Armenia attaches importance to the study of the experience of countries with successful development.