TEHRAN — Armenia’s Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Gnel Sanosyan met today with Iranian Minister of Road and Urban Development Rostam Qasemi during his working visit in Iran, the Armenian ministry said in a news release.

During the extended-format meeting general issues on the exchange of information, the possibilities of operation of Iranian companies in Armenia, as well as issues relating to professional work were discussed.

Issues relating to cargo transportation were also discussed. Both sides outlined the existing problems and agreed to eliminate the barriers in order to increase the trade turnover between Armenia and Iran.

The minister said that Armenia is taking active steps on this direction.

“In this context we attach great importance to the roads that are under construction in Syunik, especially the north-south’s Syunik section, which will soon become more convenient for the Iranian cargo trucks and will cut the length of the road. When these works end, travelling by these roads would be more beneficial economically”, Gnel Sanosyan said.

After the meeting the Armenian and Iranian ministers answered the questions of reporters.

