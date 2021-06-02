YEREVAN — The American University of Armenia (AUA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Brian Ellison as the new Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs, effective July 1, 2021.

Dr. Ellison will continue to support the development and implementation of the new strategic process for the University. Professor Ellison has served as both Interim Provost and Dean of the College of Humanities and Social Sciences at AUA.

Previously, Dr. Ellison held academic and administrative positions at the assistant levels, then tenured associate and full professor levels at the University of Idaho, Appalachian State University, the College of Charleston/University of South Carolina, and Missouri State University. Internationally, he has worked as a visiting professor at the China University of Political Science and Law, Liaoning Normal University in China, St. Petersburg State University in Russia, and as an Open Society Institute higher education consultant to Yerevan State University. Professor Ellison was a Fulbright Senior Scholar of Public Administration in Bulgaria, and Fulbright Hayes Scholar in Bulgaria and Turkey. His research focuses on public administration, local government, and economic development and has appeared in numerous journals and edited volumes.

Dr. Ellison received his PhD in political science from Colorado State University, and Master of Public Administration, Master of Arts in American Studies, and Bachelor of Science in psychology from the University of Wyoming.

Having been a part of AUA since 2019 and during the 2020 Artsakh War, Dr. Ellison has a deep connection and commitment to AUA and Armenia. During these challenging times, his understanding of Armenian culture and history will support the community’s efforts to move AUA forward.

“I am looking forward to working with Dr. Ellison and I know that his knowledge and extensive experience in higher education will be welcomed in our Executive Team. Please join me in congratulating Professor Ellison on this new role,” remarks President Markides.

Founded in 1991, the American University of Armenia (AUA) is a private, independent university located in Yerevan, Armenia, affiliated with the University of California, and accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission in the United States. AUA provides local and international students with Western-style education through top-quality undergraduate, graduate, and certificate programs, promotes research and innovation, encourages civic engagement and community service, and fosters democratic values.