LOS ANGELES – ServiceTitan, the world’s leading all-in-one software for residential HVAC, plumbing, electrical and other home service professionals and commercial contractors, is hosting an open house on Sept. 17, from 6-8:30 p.m. at the company’s headquarters at 801 N. Brand Blvd.

The event “Navigating the Tech Landscape as a Candidate” will guide attendees through leveraging candidate power, embracing cognitive skill diversity and selecting the best tech company for personal growth and development. This discussion will be led by Chris Trombetta, chief people officer of ServiceTitan.

“Tech is a candidate-driven job market, which gives tech professionals plenty of opportunities to plan their ideal career path,” Trombetta said. “There is a lot of talent here in Glendale, and we want to empower local tech professionals to leverage this market advantage to reach their full potential and fulfill their career goals.”

The fourth annual Glendale Tech Week is hosted by the City of Glendale to promote the area’s growing tech scene and to celebrate the individuals that help foster the city’s innovative tech culture. ServiceTitan is sponsoring the week of events for a third consecutive year. In addition to the pop-up event, ServiceTitan will also be present at the career fair on Wednesday, Sept. 19.

“We are proud to be early contributors to Glendale’s tech revolution, and we will continue to invest in the city and support the local tech economy,” said Ara Mahdessian, co-founder and CEO of ServiceTitan. “We have seen this city grow into a major tech and innovation hub in Southern California, and we’re excited to strengthen Glendale’s innovation power by engaging with local talent.”

To RSVP to the event, visit: glendaletechweek