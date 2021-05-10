TAVUSH, ARMENIA—March 29 ushered in a new chapter in the lives of the Yesayan Family. Family, friends and fellow villagers joined the Armenian Resettlement Coalition partner organizations as they cut the ribbon on this family’s new home in the village of Nerkin Karmir Aghbyur. Arkadi, his wife Lusine, and five children evacuated from Yeritsvank, in the Kashatagh Region, which is currently under Azeri control.

“On behalf of the Berd Consolidated Communities, we wish to welcome the Yesayan Family to our community and wish them much success and prosperity,” said Harutyun Manucharyan, Head of the Berd Consolidated Communities. “I would like to thank the ARC, its coalition partners and their sponsors for making this possible for our Artsakh brothers and sisters.”

Following the ribbon cutting ceremony, leaders from ARC partner organizations toured the other homes currently under construction. Four additional families have been selected as project beneficiaries and their home reconstruction is nearing completion. Discussions are taking place with approved family members regarding economic opportunity including agribusinesses. School and village leaders in Nerkin Karmir Aghbyur are engaged and preparing to welcome this new influx of people into their community. ARC expects to move the next two families into their new homes by early May.

“By working together we are stronger!” Said Karine Aboulian, Focus on Children Now’s Co-founder, “each coalition partner brings their best assets to this important project to help ensure its success.”

By addressing the critical issue of resettlement in this complete and comprehensive manner, ARC’s beneficiary families will have the greatest chance for success in their new communities. The budget for one family resettlement is $37,500 and ARC partners have committed a total of $300,000 to resettle the first eight families.

Focus on Children Now (FCN), Sahman NGO, Teach For Armenia and The Paros Foundation formed the Armenian Resettlement Coalition (ARC) to address the thousands of Armenian families displaced from the Artsakh war that wish to permanently remain in Armenia. Each of ARC’s partner organizations address and support an important aspect of this complete restart for these families in Armenia.

ARC Partner Organization Responsibilities

The Paros Foundation is financially responsible for purchasing homes, home renovations and its staff to identify and screen families for resettlement. Sahman NGO, will finance, design and implement a significant economic support effort to enable each family to successfully generate enough income to support themselves. Focus on Children Now (FCN) will completely furnish the family home including major appliances and will supplement each of the family’s children with a three-month nutrition. In addition, FCN will underwrite the tuition of any kindergarten-aged children to attend school and secure the benefit of early education. Teach For Armenia will provide each school-aged child a computer tablet and internet connection. In addition, Teach For Armenia’s Emergency Education Program will work directly with school leadership to provide additional educational and psychological support for these children as part of their community transition and integration. Coalition partners will offer final approvals for all aspects of the complete package for each family.

