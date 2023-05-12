Author
YEREVAN — A Saudi airline will reportedly launch first-ever commercial flights to Armenia next month in another sign of rapprochement between the two states that have no diplomatic relations.

Senior executives of Flynas, Saudi Arabia’s first low-cost carrier headquartered in Riyadh, visited Yerevan and met with the head of the Armenian government’s Tourism Committee, Sisian Boghossian, on Thursday.

“Flynas will be launching direct flights from Saudi Arabia to Armenia in June 2023,” the committee announced in a statement on the meeting.

It said that the two sides discussed “opportunities for cooperation in the tourism sectors of Armenia and Saudi Arabia.”

Saudi Arabia’s first low-cost carrier Flynas was founded in 2007 (formerly Nas Air). It is based at King Khalid International Airport. The airline is one of the leading low-cost airlines in the Middle East.

