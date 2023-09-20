The Central Committee of the SD Hunchakian Party condemns the ongoing campaign of ethnic cleansing by Azerbaijan against the peaceful residents of the Republic of Artsakh. Aliyev’s dictatorial regime strives to depopulate and occupy the entirety of Artsakh in direct contravention to prevailing international law including the self-determination of its native and ethnic Armenian residents.

Russian peacekeeping forces, who’s entire purpose is to ensure the safety and security of the Artsakh Armenians, time and again utterly fail to stem or counter Azeri aggression. We consider Russia’s behavior unacceptable and call on Moscow to fulfill its obligations enumerated within the trilateral agreement of November 9th, 2020.

We call on the international community and the UN Security Council to forego the ineffective condemnations from the recent past and to immediately impose wide ranging sanctions against Azerbaijan. We also call on the European Union to expand its peacekeeping mission along the border of Armenia and to include, at the very least, satellite and aerial monitoring of the Republic of Artsakh.

At such frustrating and fateful times, it is essential that we maintain a united front in support of the Armenians in Artsakh and those along all lines of contact with Azerbaijan. We ask that our compatriots remain steadfast without engaging in reckless acts or acquiescing to provocations of dubious origin. Our internal stability and preservation of resources will be crucial in the days ahead. We continue to expend every resource at our disposal to benefit the people of Artsakh and Armenia.

SD Hunchakian Party Central Committee

September 20, 2023